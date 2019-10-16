Assistant principal confessed she had sex with student, warrant says

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — An assistant principal who is facing six felony sexual activity with a student by a school official confessed to the charges, according to a search warrant.

Lisa Rothwell is an assistant principal at Stuart W. Cramer High School and was released from jail Friday after being accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student.

According to the search warrants, she and the teen were texting each other beginning in March until police started their investigation two weeks ago after getting a tip.

Rothwell was charged on Oct. 4 and was being jailed under a $1 million bond. On Friday, a judge lowered the bond to $100,000 and Rothwell bonded out.

