Carolina Beach PD adds golf cart to patrol fleet

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Golf carts are typically seen on the roads in Carolina Beach and soon you’ll see police behind the wheel of one too.

The Carolina Beach Police Department says they are adding a golf cart to their fleet to help patrol the island.

SunFun Rentals has been customizing the golf cart for the department so officers can patrol the pedestrian greenway.

“It has been a community project over the last few months and has been brought to life through local Carolina Beach businesses and resident donations,” the rental company told WWAY.

CBPD says it will also be used during special events like festivals and parades.

You’ll see it out and about starting in November.