Holcomb shines as Laney wins Mideastern Conference girls golf title

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–Laney junior Grace Holcomb shot a 72 on Tuesday afternoon to win the individual title and help the Buccaneers win the team title at the Mideastern Conference tournament at Magnolia Greens.

The team title for Laney marks the 5th straight year the Buccaneers have won the conference. Below, are the final results from the 2019 Mideastern Conference Girls Golf Tournament.

TOP 10 INDIVIDUAL SCORES

1. Grace Holcomb-72 (Laney)

2. Sierra Cardi- 80 (Hoggard)

T3. Jessica Townsend-84 (Topsail)

T3. Livey Tran- 84 (Ashley)

T5. Reagan Creasy- 89 (Laney)

T5. Liza Fogleman- 89 (Topsail)

T5. Lindley Cox- 89 (Topsail)

8. Cassidy Lytch- 94 (South Brunswick)

T9. Haley Goldberg- 96 (Laney)

T9. Alyssa Fizer- 96 (Hoggard)

TEAM SCORES