Investigators continue to push for justice nearly 2 years after child’s death

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been nearly two years since a Pender County child was sexually assaulted and killed and so far, there is still no arrest in Paitin Fields‘ murder.

In November 2017, an autopsy revealed she was sexually assaulted and strangled.

Documents show Fields’ Uncle David Wesley Prevatte was one of the family members who took her to the hospital.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office named Prevatte a suspect in her murder, but he has not been charged.

Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler says investigators are not giving up on this case.

“We would just ask that if there’s any family member or anyone in the public who has any information about this case or could shed any light on this investigation to please contact our office,” Cutler said.

Prevatte threatened the lead detective in the case and pleaded guilty to that charge and others.

If you know anything that could help investigator’s with Paitin’s case, call the sheriff’s office.