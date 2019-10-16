Local football teams ranked in latest AP Poll

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Two Cape Fear area teams find themselves ranked inside the top 10 in the latest Associated Press High School football poll.

In Class 3A, the New Hanover Wildcats check in at No.10 sporting a (6-1) record. Dylan Dimock’s squad is tied atop the Mideastern Conference standing with the undefeated West Brunswick Trojans.

Weddington High School is ranked No.1 in Class 3A with a perfect (7-0) record.

In Class 2A, Wallace-Rose Hill High School come into the rankings at No.4. The Bulldogs are 5-2 on the season with their only losses coming to 4A Wake Forest and 3A Havelock.

Shelby is ranked as the No.1 team in Class 2A receiving eight first place votes with a (6-1) record.

FULL AP POLL

Class 4-A

1. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3) (6-0) 102

2. Charlotte Myers Park (6) (7-0) 98

3. Richmond County (2) (7-0) 92

4. Scotland County (7-0) 66

5. West Forsyth (7-0) 63

6. Charlotte Vance (5-1) 60

7. East Forsyth (6-1) 36

8. Wake Forest (6-1) 33

(tie) Raleigh Leesville Road (7-0) 33

10. Greensboro Grimsley (6-1) 11

Others receiving 10 or more points: None

Class 3-A

1. Weddington (11) (7-0) 110

2. Northwest Cabarrus (7-0) 85

3. Lee County (7-0) 79

4. Statesville (7-0) 54

5. Greensboro Dudley (6-1) 48

6. Kings Mountain (7-1) 44

7. Southern Nash (7-0) 39

8. Eastern Alamance (7-0) 34

(tie) Havelock (5-1) 34

10. Wilmington New Hanover (6-1) 29

Others receiving 10 or more points: Clayton Cleveland 18, Gastonia Huss 13

Class 2-A

1. Shelby (8) (6-1) 105

2. Randleman (3) (7-0) 88

3. Reidsville (6-1) 85

4. Wallace-Rose Hill (5-2) 70

5. Lawndale Burns (6-1) 60

6. SouthWest Edgecombe (6-1) 45

7. Lenoir Hibriten (6-1) 38

8. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (5-1) 31

9. Hertford County (6-1) 25

10. Clinton (5-1) 20

Others receiving 10 or more points: None

Class 1-A

1. Tarboro (8) (7-0) 98

2. East Surry (1) (7-0) 90

3. Edenton Holmes (6-0) 78

4. Mitchell County (1) (7-0) 64

5. Robbinsville (7-0) 56

6. Murphy (6-1) 52

7. Swain County (7-0) 37

8. Polk County (7-0) 31

9. Princeton (6-0) 25

10. Mt. Airy (5-2) 8