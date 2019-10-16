Man arrested for spray painting monument near downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been charged for spraying painting a monument near downtown Wilmington early Wednesday.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Wilmington police responded to the 400-block of Market Street in reference to a man spray painting the Cornelius Harnett monument.

- Advertisement -

When approached by officers, 25-year-old Francisco Amieva ran south on 4th Street but was quickly caught and arrested.

Amieva is charged with Injury to Real Property, Defacing Public Monuments, Wearing of Mask on Public Property and Resist/Delay/Obstruct.

WPD says his motivation is unclear as the monument was erected in honor of those who fought against the 1766 Stamp Act enacted by British Parliament.