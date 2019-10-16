Man arrested in connection to Maple Hill shootings

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest has been made in connection to two shootings in the Maple Hill community on October 5, 2019.

Rakeem Tavarus Pickett was taken into custody today in Jacksonville and then turned over to deputies with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Pickett was charged with two counts of Assault with Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Robbery with Dangerous Weapon, Second Degree Kidnapping, and Possession of Firearm by Felon.

Pickett is in the Pender County Jail under a secured bond in the amount of $250,000 with a first appearance scheduled for October 22, 2019.

On October 05, 2019, deputies with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 7270 NC Hwy 50 Maple Hill in reference to a report of shots fired.

The Sheriff’s office said Timothy Hardman and Corey Hardman arrived at the Pender Fire/EMS station in Maple Hill shortly after the call was received.

Both men had sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

After further investigation it was determined that the victims were shot at a community building located at 7255 NC Hwy 50.

The criminal complaints allege that Pickett, a convicted felon, unlawfully restrained Timothy Hardman and threatened him with a handgun for the purpose of robbing Phillip Hardman.

The complaints go on to allege that Pickett shot Timothy and Corey Hardman.