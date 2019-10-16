Man charged in rash of armed robberies across two counties

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says a Currie man connected to multiple armed robberies in two counties is now behind bars.

The sheriff’s office held a news conference about his charges Wednesday morning.

- Advertisement -

Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler says an armed robbery happened Monday in Rocky Point.

He says the suspect, Jonathan Omar Kelly, was arrested in connection with this robbery and at least three others.

1 of 4

Cutler says 911 received an call Monday night about an armed robbery at the Phoenix Travel Center.

Cutler says there was surveillance video of the suspect.

He says deputies set up a command center and that’s how they caught Kelly.