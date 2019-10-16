More than one-third of UNC female undergrads say they were sexually assaulted

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) — More than 33 percent of female undergraduate students at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill said they were sexually assaulted while enrolled, according to a recent survey.

The findings from the Association of American Universities come from a survey of nearly 6,000 UNC students.

The survey said almost half of women in their fourth year or higher at the school said they experienced non-consensual sexual touching or penetration during their time at UNC.

UNC said it has a sexual assault task force dedicated to revising policies and providing support services

“The data are very concerning and reinforce what we know to be true both on our campus and across the country: sexual assault and sexual harassment are serious problems that deeply affect our community,” UNC said in a statement.

The school’s student government also plans to hold a meeting on Oct. 12 to discuss the survey results and sexual assault concerns on campus.

