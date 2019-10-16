NC man attacked in parking lot after Luke Bryan concert

Police are searching for the people who attacked a man in a parking lot of Coastal Credit Union Music Park after a Luke Bryan concert Saturday night.

The attack, which occurred in Parking Lot B as traffic was leaving the venue, left Christopher Daniels, of Spring Lake, seriously injured, and he remains hospitalized at WakeMed.

- Advertisement -

“Someone was just knocked out in the middle of the parking lot – like assaulted,” a concertgoer told a 911 dispatcher. “They jumped out of the truck and knocked the guy out.”

The caller reported seeing at least two men involved in the attack. Police said occupants of three pickups were involved.

“There are people fighting. Traffic is blocked,” the caller said, adding that two men then got into a red pickup and drove off.

Read more here.