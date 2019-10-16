NCISAA Playoffs underway across the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)– The NCISAA State playoffs got underway this week across North Carolina with plenty of Cape Fear area teams in the mix.

In Class 3A volleyball, the Coastal Christian Centurions received the No.3 seed and will have a bye until Saturday. They will take on the winner of St. David’s and Fayetteville Christian in the state quarterfinals.

In boys soccer, Coastal Christian was selected as the No.3 seed and receives a bye into the Class 3A quarterfinals. Cape Fear Academy boys soccer was awarded the No.7 seed and will host Arendell Parrott Academy on Thursday afternoon.

Cape Fear Academy girls tennis is still alive for a state championship as well after knocking off Coastal Christian in the first round on Tuesday. The Hurricanes will be on the road on Thursday against the No.3 seed St. David’s.

You can find a complete playoff schedule with results on the NCISSA website.