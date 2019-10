WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The New Hanover High School volleyball team took care of business on Tuesday night in Mideastern Conference play. The Wildcats swept West Brunswick in straight sets (25-21, 25-13, 25-18).

The win improves New Hanover’s record to now (13-11, 9-4), while the Trojans fall to (4-17, 3-10).

Thursday ends the high school volleyball regular season, with conference tournaments beginning next week.