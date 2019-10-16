NHRMC invests more than $20M to support employees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center is investing millions of dollars to support its employees.

The sprawling medical complex is investing nearly $12 million, raising wages for more than 4,100 employees.

- Advertisement -

“We’re committed to a diverse and extraordinary workforce,” said John Gizdic, NHRMC President and CEO. “Our ability to grow and improve is dependent on having a robust and engaged team.”

The market adjustments include an increase of $2.13 per hour for acute care nurses working in caregiving positions that require an RN or LPN degree. This rate was determined to put NHRMC’s average nursing salaries, for both new and experienced RNs, among the top in the state.

In addition, NHRMC is raising the Healthy Community Wage to $12.50 per hour, up from $11.85 per hour. This means that every NHRMC employee will earn at least $12.50 per hour. That’s up one dollar from the $11.50 Healthy Community Wage implemented in 2017.

Related Article: Santa coming to Independence Mall

These adjustments will come in addition to the annual merit increases, which will total $8.5 million in 2019.

“Our commitment to our team and how we support their ability to deliver great care is a reflection of who we are and what is important to us,” said Gizdic. “As we look to our future, we will do everything we can to ensure NHRMC continues to be an extraordinary place to work, thrive, and make a difference for our community.”