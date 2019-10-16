Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for parts of Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (News Release) — The Town of Burgaw has restored water service in the area of Campbell Street and Wilmington Street due to a water main leak that was repaired on October 16, 2019.

A PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY is in effect for the following areas until 3:00 PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

-East Wilmington Street between the Osgood Canal and McNeil Street

-Bennett Street between Fremont Street and Bridgers Street

-South Campbell Street between Fremont Street and Wilmington Street

Therefore, the Town of Burgaw and the NC Division of Water Resources advises, as a

precaution, consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking,

making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may

be present in the water.

Please contact the Burgaw Town Hall at (910) 259-2151 if you have any questions.