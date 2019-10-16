Safety tips for trick-or-treating this Halloween

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – With Halloween right around the corner, it’s important to arm yourself and your kids with smart personal safety strategies to keep in mind while they’re having fun trick-or-treating.

Amy Feath from the Carousel Center sat down with WWAY’s Amanda Fitzpatrick to talk about safety tips for parents and their children this upcoming holiday.

- Advertisement -

Carousel also utilizes community volunteers for daily operations in both the Brunswick and New Hanover office locations. They are also always looking for talented community volunteers for the Board of Directors, Board Committees and Event Committees.

Carousel has their biggest annual fundraiser, Carousel Beer and Wine Festival, presented by Lighthouse Beer and Wine, on October 26 at Marina Grill. The center is still looking for volunteers, so if you are interested in helping, click here.