NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A crash on Carolina Beach Road involving a school bus is causing lots of traffic Wednesday morning.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, a bus was involved in the crash at Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Drive just before 8 a.m.

Dispatch said there are no reported injuries among students, but the bus driver may be injured.

We will bring you more details as they become available.