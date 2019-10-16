The Arts Friendly Awards celebrate the freedom to create Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Arts Friendly Awards celebrate and support people in the community who value the importance of arts in the Cape Fear.
This year the awards recognize five individuals and businesses:
Artist: Joshua Marquez for Music Composition
Advocate: Tony Rivenbark for Thalian Hall Best Practices & Restorations
Arts in Education: Brandon Guthrie for Higher Education Teaching & Arts Administration at Cape Fear Community College
Arts Friendly Nonprofit Partner: Thalian Association Community Theatre for Quality Local Theatre, Management of the Community Arts Center, and Arts Education
Certified Arts Friendly Business: MoMentum companies Real Estate Brokerage & Development Services for Emphasis on Quality of Life and a Flourishing Arts Community
The awards will be presented Saturday night at 6 p.m. at TheArtWorks in Wilmington.
