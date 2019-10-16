The Arts Friendly Awards celebrate the freedom to create Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Arts Friendly Awards celebrate and support people in the community who value the importance of arts in the Cape Fear.

This year the awards recognize five individuals and businesses:

Artist: Joshua Marquez for Music Composition

Advocate: Tony Rivenbark for Thalian Hall Best Practices & Restorations

Arts in Education: Brandon Guthrie for Higher Education Teaching & Arts Administration at Cape Fear Community College

Arts Friendly Nonprofit Partner: Thalian Association Community Theatre for Quality Local Theatre, Management of the Community Arts Center, and Arts Education

Certified Arts Friendly Business: MoMentum companies Real Estate Brokerage & Development Services for Emphasis on Quality of Life and a Flourishing Arts Community

The awards will be presented Saturday night at 6 p.m. at TheArtWorks in Wilmington.

