Wilmington teen wanted for 3rd Street hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are searching for a 19-year-old woman accused of driving into a truck downtown, then taking off.

WPD says the victim was making a right turn onto N. 3rd Street from Walnut Street when the suspect, Felicity White, pulled out of the parking lane and hit him in a blue 1997 GMC Sierra.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 10.

The crash caused $2,000 in damages to the victim’s car.

White is charged with Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage, Driving While License Revoked and Improper Passing on Right.

Anyone with information is asked call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.