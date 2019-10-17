5th Quarter Team of the Week: East Bladen Eagles

ELIZABETHTOWN,NC (WWAY)– The East Bladen High School football team started their 2019 season with three straight losses, but since then they’ve rattled off three wins in four weeks. Last Friday nights 41-38 win over Fairmont earned the Eagles this weeks 5th Quarter Team of the Week.

It has been a year of adjustments and growing for a new look East Bladen team. The Eagles lost 10 seniors to graduation from a year ago, but in 2019 things are beginning to click for Robby Priest’s squad.

“A lot of kids that we have starting this were never starters until this season,”said East Bladen head coach Robby Priest. “We have took some lumps, some butt whoopins, but you know maybe it will pay off for us in the future.”

The Eagles four losses so far this season have come against teams with a combined (20-5) record, but they will not make any excuses. The upperclassman met after their third straight loss and decided it was time to get back to playing East Bladen football.

“We didn’t want to go out this season losing as seniors,”said Eagles running back Zaquis Leach. “So, we came together and decided it was time to get right.”

East Bladen has done just that knocking off back to back Three Rivers Conference opponents, but to make it three in a row they will face another tall task. The Eagles will hit the road Friday night to take on (5-1) St. Pauls.

“We got our hands full with the Bulldogs this week,”said Priest. “Our first goal is put forth a good effort and good lord willing come out with a win.”

East Bladen is sitting in 4th place right now in the Three Rivers Conference with a (3-2) record with three games left to go, but a win Friday night will change the playoff picture for the Eagles.