FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Fayetteville teenager.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued the Amber Alert on Thursday morning at 5:57.

- Advertisement -

The alert does not give any information about the circumstances surrounding Nevia Nixon’s disappearance. It just said that Nixon is 15 years old, 5-foot-3 inches tall, 170 pounds, has dyed red hair and hazel eyes.

Click here to read more at WTVD.