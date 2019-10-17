‘Reprisal’ filming in Carolina Beach to close Dow Road on Friday

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach will be in the spotlight on Friday, as production crews from the Hulu television series ‘Reprisal’ will be in the area filming all day.

While they film, Dow Rd. between Ocean Boulevard south to K Avenue will be closed between 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Traffic will be allowed access on and off Ocean Boulevard to/from Dow Rd.

- Advertisement -

The town says the crew will also be filming around the Sea Merchant building at some point during the day, so Cape Fear Boulevard between Lake Park and 3rd Street will have intermittent closures as well.

Carolina Beach Police will assist with traffic control on Cape Fear/Lake Park.