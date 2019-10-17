Two arrested, one still wanted in Columbus County home invasion

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two of the three suspects wanted in a home invasion near Bolton are now behind bars.

Eliot Watkins, 26, was arrested Wednesday in Brunswick County on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun, assault on an individual with a disability and for failure to appear on a misdemeanor.

Another suspect, Anne Marie Jackson, 25, was arrested Friday afternoon in Columbus County.

Deputies are still searching for Jeb Kidd, 21. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The home invasion happened on Cypress Avenue just after midnight on October 2. According to the incident report, two guns, a wallet and $600 were taken from the home.

If you know anything, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.