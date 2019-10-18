How are athletes getting ready for IRONMAN Triathlon?

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thousands are gearing up for the United Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 North Carolina Triathlon Saturday.

What’s the night before a big race without some pasta?

- Advertisement -

More than 3,100 people from around the world will compete in the 70.3 mile course. It runs from Wrightsville Beach to downtown Wilmington.

Athletes have been training for months. On the eve of the event, a lot of them loaded up on some pasta.

Osteria Cicchetti says they fed athletes all night long. A few stopped to tell us how they’re getting ready.

“I’ve been training since January,” first-time competitor Amy Poe said. “More so to get ready for races I did earlier in the year. I started training earlier, probably than most people. Drinking lots and lots of water. Trying to stay hydrated. Trying to prepare myself for the cool temperatures.”

“It’s been hectic, but drinking lots of water, getting everything ready, getting a lot of rest,” first-time competitor Justin Mason said. “As much as we can. Just ready for it to start. We’re really excited about that.”

This is both Poe’s and Mason’s first IRONMAN triathlon.

The race starts Saturday at 7 a.m.