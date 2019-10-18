Students raise thousands for Make-A-Wish foundation

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Students at Wilmington Christian Academy are trying to make one child’s wish come true.

Their goal was to raise $7,500, but in just one week, the high school students raised $9,000.

Students unveiled the amount Thursday morning.

One student says they raised the money by holding a movie night, selling concessions, and making t-shirts.

A special guest joined the celebration.

Dakota Rhodes had his own wish granted a few years ago with a trip to Disney World.

Dakota’s mom, Raishael Tessari, says he was diagnosed with leukemia when he was three years old. She says the Make-A-Wish foundation gave them hope during a tough time.

“Make-A-Wish gave us all something to look forward to. To talk about as a family,” Tessari said. “To just enjoy each other and not worry about what things were costing and what was next on our agenda for his treatment plan.”