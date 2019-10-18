WWAY 5th Quarter: October 18, 2019

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Week nine of the high school football season is in the books. We saw changes atop the conference standings out West and a few big time wins in the Wilmington city limits. Below, are the final scores from tonight’s 5th Quarter.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES:

Laney 7 , Hoggard 28

Topsail 24 , Ashley 15

West Brunswick 17 , North Brunswick 0

New Hanover 44 , South Brunswick 0

Red Springs 28 , Whiteville 13

East Bladen 28 , St. Pauls 34

Fairmont 42 , South Columbus 28

West Columbus 33 , West Bladen 36

Wllace-Rose Hill 56 , Midway 14

Pender 6 , Southwest 51

Heide Trask 0 , Croatan 48