WWAY 5th Quarter: October 18, 2019

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Week nine of the high school football season is in the books. We saw changes atop the conference standings out West and a few big time wins in the Wilmington city limits. Below, are the final scores from tonight’s 5th Quarter.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES:
Laney 7 , Hoggard 28
Topsail 24 , Ashley 15
West Brunswick 17 , North Brunswick 0
New Hanover 44 , South Brunswick 0
Red Springs 28 , Whiteville 13
East Bladen 28 , St. Pauls 34
Fairmont 42 , South Columbus 28
West Columbus 33 , West Bladen 36
Wllace-Rose Hill 56 , Midway 14
Pender 6 , Southwest 51
Heide Trask 0 , Croatan 48
- Advertisement -