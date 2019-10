WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– According to a Facebook post from the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, the Chase Rice Concert for Saturday has been delayed until 7 p.m. due to the weather forecast.

The post also states that the Cale Dodds has been cut as the opening act for the show to give Chase Rice the opportunity to perform his entire set.

Gates for Saturday nights show will open at 6 p.m.