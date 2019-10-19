Driver charged with DWI after hitting 4 construction workers, killing 1 near Concord Mills

CONCORD, NC (WSOC) – A road construction worker is dead and three others are hurt after being hit by a drunken driver near Concord Mills Mall early Saturday morning, police said.

Danyel Middleton, 21, has been charged with felony death by a motor vehicle, and police said she could face more charges.

Socorro Martinez, 50, was confirmed dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Two victims were being treated for serious injuries, and the third has been treated and released from the hospital.

