Fit Weekend for IRONMAN Triathlon athletes

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — If you were driving in New Hanover County over the weekend, you may have run into some traffic.

That’s because athletes traveled from across the world to participate in the IRONMAN Triathlon.

More than 3,000 athletes participated in a series of physical sports such as a 1.2 mile swim, a 56 mile bike ride, and a 13.1 mile half marathon.

Athletes started their day with a swim, and ended it with a run.

Aaron Geiser says he and his wife drove all the way from Kentucky to participate in his third triathlon this year.

He stated, “It’s really allowed me to be introduced to a great group of individuals.”

Guiser says he’ll be training for the 2020 IRONMAN Triathlon.

“The people that have decided to put the time into this sport they understand, so it’s a very strong community. We all kind of understand what each other have gone through this process of training,” Guiser said.

He qualified for the World Championship in New Zealand after participating in an Ohio triathlon earlier this year.