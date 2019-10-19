Mark Cuban gives $50K for domestic violence in Horry County

Mark Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a businessman known on the TV show “Shark Tank,” and he’s helping out Horry County.

The Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties Cuban has granted the center $50,000 to be used toward its “efforts to provide comprehensive and coordinated services to victims of domestic violence in Georgetown and Horry Counties.”

- Advertisement -

Kimberly Parsons is the director of the center. The center Parsons sent an email to Cuban, after he offered to contribute $10 million to women’s causes and domestic violence awareness.

Read more here.