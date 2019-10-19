‘No accident.’ Police say driver intentionally struck 79-year-old woman in Matthews grocery store parking lot

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) – Police say a driver is being charged after a 79-year-old woman was intentionally hit and killed in a Matthews grocery store parking lot Monday morning.
“This collision… was no accident,” said Matthews Police Chief Clark Pennington during a press conference Friday. “This has been a traumatic event for all the victims involved.”
Pennington added that the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Sawan Alshabani, “intentionally” struck the victim, Vira Hryhorniva Nahorna, and tried to strike four other people – four adults and one juvenile – in the Aldi parking lot off W. John Street before driving away from the scene.