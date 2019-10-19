State Trooper Kevin Conner’s Memorial Scholarship Run

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WWAY) — The legacy of fallen State Trooper Kevin Conner continues.

Thousands of people showed their support at his memorial scholarship run this weekend in Downtown Whiteville.

Many people showed up to run for The State Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Foundation Scholarship Run.

Frankye Boone is a close friend of the Conner family.

“He just had a face that made you feel welcomed and warm. His personality, his demeanor. He was just such a kind spirit.”

His wife, Miranda Conner says he was a man who did a lot behind the scenes. She knew she had to continue his legacy, and this scholarship run is only the start.

“That’s what Kevin would’ve wanted.”

She says her teaching background sparked the idea. She understands the financial need of high school students who want to continue their education.

Conner says scholarships will be awarded to students in Bladen and Columbus counties.

“It’ll allow them the opportunity to go to the school of their choice, and it’s for any high school student for any university, whatever major.”

Miranda Conner says Trooper Kevin Conner was raised in Bladen county and served his community in Columbus for several years.

Scholarship funds will benefit one student in each county in honor of Conner.