Wrightsville Beach Museum of History honors water professionals

WRIGHTSVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Living in a coastal community, there are many jobs that revolve around the water.

The Wrightsville Beach Museum recognized the people who work those jobs with its Waterman Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

The goal of the Waterman Hall of Fame is to reflect on the hard work water professionals contribute to the community.

Wrightsville Beach Museum board members selected six inductees for a range of categories including life guarding, fishing, local hero, and many more water sports.

Inductee Amy Rose has been teaching kids about surfing for the past 15 years.

She says it’s an honor to be recognized.

“They realize what surfing brings to the community and what it can help the kids do. It molds the kids, keeps them out of trouble,” Rose said.

The Waterman Hall of Fame is meant to be a lasting tribute to professionals who have shaped the community and its connection with the water.