11th Annual Brunswick County Fall Festival happening this week

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There is a free fall event happening this week in Brunswick County for the whole family.

The 11th annual Brunswick County Fall Festival is happening Thursday in Bolivia.

- Advertisement -

Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram started the festival 11 years ago as a fun, family event for the community.

The festival includes a haunted trail, hay ride, games, and much more. It also includes food like hot dogs and lots of candy.

The event is free for the whole family. It is happening Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at the government complex in Bolivia.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Emily Flax said the event grows each year. She said they expect thousands to attend this year.

You can wear costumes. There will be costume contests.