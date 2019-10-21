ATMC warns customers of email scam

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A cable company that provides services to thousands across southeastern NC is warning customers about a email scam.

Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative (ATMC) says some customers reported receiving an email that appears to be from ATMC Billing informing them their payment is past due. ATMC says this is a fake email and did not come from the company.

“You should not click on the link provided in the email, delete the email and should take the precautions you feel necessary to protect your email account,” ATMC wrote in a statement.

ATMC says they experienced no security breach as part of this fraudulent email and no customer information held by ATMC was put at risk.