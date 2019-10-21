Burger King is selling a ‘Ghost Whopper’ for Halloween

New York (CNN) –At 62, the Whopper is approaching retirement age. But Burger King is squeezing new life out of its iconic menu item through themed special editions throughout the year.

The latest release, ahead of Halloween, is a Ghost Whopper, which is a regular burger with a special white cheddar-cheese-flavored (and colored) sesame-seed bun. It’s only available for a limited time in 10 restaurants across the United States for $4.59. It will go on sale October 24.

Burger King hired Riz Mirza, a psychic medium, to produce a “spirit taste test” advertisement. The company (jokingly?) claims that the spirits Mirza attracted offered reviews of the Ghost Whopper.

“‘It’s beyond belief to experience this taste,’ said one of the spirits,” Burger King said in a press release. “Another one affirmed, ‘It’s filth!’ Others just didn’t know what they were holding in their hands because they’ve never seen a hamburger in their lifetime.”