Many NC colleges, universities waiving application fees this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many North Carolina colleges and universities are waiving their application fees this week, allowing kids to apply for college fee-free.

The NC Countdown to College Application Fees chart for this year shows a long list of schools and then has two columns that let prospective students know whether fees are being waived at the school or not.

The offer runs from Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. Even if you don’t apply by 5 p.m. Friday, all universities will accept need-based College Board, ACT, and NACAC fee waivers.

See the full list here.