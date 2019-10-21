Think Pink Wine Dinner happening this week

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — October is National Pasta Month, and a popular pasta chain is thinking pink when it comes to honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Clifton Vasos from the Wilmington Carrabba’s Italian Grill came by WWAY with a recipe and a preview of this week’s “Think Pink Wine Dinner.”

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is teaming up with The Breast Cancer Charities of America to raise money in the effort to fight breast cancer.

More than 200 Carrabba’s restaurants throughout the U.S. will host a four-course Think Pink Wine Dinner for $40 on Wednesday, October 23 at 6:30 p.m.

$2 of each dinner purchased will be donated to The Breast Cancer Charities of America.

Here is the recipe for the Rigatoni Campagnolo featured on Good Evening Wilmington.

Ingredients

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ pound Italian Sausage

½ cup white wine

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 each Small Red onion, finely chopped

12 each Large garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 can (28 ounces) tomato puree

1 cup Water

1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt

2 teaspoons Freshly ground black pepper

1 each Red bell peppers ½” Julienne

½ cup chopped fresh basil leaves

1 Pound Dried Rigatoni Pasta

1 cup Freshly grated romano cheese

4 oz Sliced Caprino (Goat) Cheese

Chopped fine fresh flat-leaf parley

Method