Think Pink Wine Dinner happening this week

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — October is National Pasta Month, and a popular pasta chain is thinking pink when it comes to honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Clifton Vasos from the Wilmington Carrabba’s Italian Grill came by WWAY with a recipe and a preview of this week’s “Think Pink Wine Dinner.”
Carrabba’s Italian Grill is teaming up with The Breast Cancer Charities of America to raise money in the effort to fight breast cancer.
More than 200 Carrabba’s restaurants throughout the U.S. will host a four-course Think Pink Wine Dinner for $40 on Wednesday, October 23 at 6:30 p.m.
$2 of each dinner purchased will be donated to The Breast Cancer Charities of America.
Here is the recipe for the Rigatoni Campagnolo featured on Good Evening Wilmington.
Ingredients
¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
½ pound Italian Sausage
½ cup white wine
¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 each Small Red onion, finely chopped
12 each Large garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 can (28 ounces) tomato puree
1 cup Water
1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt
2 teaspoons Freshly ground black pepper
1 each Red bell peppers ½” Julienne
½ cup chopped fresh basil leaves
1 Pound Dried Rigatoni Pasta
1 cup Freshly grated romano cheese
4 oz Sliced Caprino (Goat) Cheese
Chopped fine fresh flat-leaf parley
Method
- Remove sausage from casing and break into chunks. In a sauté pan heat olive oil, brown sausage until almost cooked, deglaze with white wine. Remove, set aside. In a large stock pot, heat the olive oil. Add red onion and garlic and sauté on medium-high for about 3 minutes, until the onions soften and become translucent. Add tomato puree, water, salt, pepper, and sugar. Bring to a boil, add bell peppers. Lower the heat and simmer uncovered for about 5 minutes.
- Add cooked sausage and basil. Cook for 5 minutes.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add salt to taste. Add the Rigatoni and stir well to be sure the pasta separated. Cook according to the package directions, stirring occasionally until al dente.
- Time the sauce so it is done about the same time as the pasta. When the pasta is done, drain it well. Return it to its cooking pot, pour in the Campagnolo sauce, add romano, and mix well. Place in serving bowl and top with caprino cheese. Top with chopped parsley and enjoy.