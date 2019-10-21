Town of Leland says there will be no Christmas parade this year

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The holidays are right around the corner, but this year the Town of Leland will not have a Christmas parade.

The Unity Group of North Brunswick has put on the parade for the last 20 years and last year they partnered with the town to put on the parade.

A town spokesperson said the town decided not to do that this year and to instead focus its energy on the big holiday celebration on December 7 and the lights display that will last through the January 2.

There will also be holiday cutouts for people to take pictures in and a promenade with Santa coming into Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive across from Leland Town Hall.