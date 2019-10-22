4-year-old Siamese mix cat looking for a home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 4-year-old Siamese mix cat, also known as a “snowshoe” cat.

Shelter staff describe him as a busy cat, checking out what’s happening and also closets and cupboards.

At the end of the day, he enjoys cuddling up for a long nap.

If you’re interested in Timber head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Dr. in Wilmington. It’s open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon. New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.