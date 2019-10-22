Baby born by candlelight in laundry room amid tornado

ROWLETT, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — A baby girl made her entrance into this world one week after her due date amid the sound of blaring tornado sirens and the soft glow of candlelight.

The Bump Birthing Center in Rowlett welcomed the newborn in their laundry room Sunday night during storms that caused widespread damage in North Dallas, Preston Hollow and all the way across to Richardson, crossing the intersection of Interstate 635 and Central Expressway. The storms eventually passed into Garland and Rowlett in the dark of night.

The center posted about her birth on their Facebook page, saying: “Baby girl born in our laundry room with the tornado sirens going off, a tornado on the ground half a mile away, and no electricity…..by candle light!! Welcome to the world beauty! #tornado #crazymidwifelife #laundryroomdelivery #wereallsafe #godisgood @The Bump Birthing Center.”



Neither the center nor the baby’s parents have given CBS 11 News her name yet. But quite a few people have commented though, with “Stormy”, “L’aundry Stormy” and “Autumn Rain” topping suggested names.

“Dorothy” could work, too…