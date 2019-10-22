Bladenboro man sentenced for breaking into elderly woman’s home

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladenboro man will spend the next several years behind bars for breaking into an elderly woman’s home in 2018.

In court Monday, a judge sentenced Adam Brent Bass to at least eight years in prison.

Bass broke into the home off of Old Lumberton Road in the early morning hours on August 22, 2018.

Evidence showed that the victim, an 81-year-old woman, was asleep in her home when a window was broken.

Bass, wearing a hoodie and armed with a hammer, demanded money and the victim’s car keys. He then stole the homeowner’s car.

The victim called Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

A driver called in a suspicious vehicle in the parking area of the Oak Dale Baptist Church.

Deputies responded to the call and found the Bass running from the area. He matched the description provided by the victim.

Bass was found to have had cuts to his arms consistent with breaking into the home through the window.

The car that was found came back as registered to the victim. Inside the car, blood was found that matched Bass.