SUMTER, SC (WLTX) — Sumter police have recovered the body of Nevaeh Adams, the 5-year-old Sumter girl who was killed along with her mother over the summer.

Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark announced Tuesday that Adams’ remains were found in a landfill in Richland County on October 18, and that DNA tests conducted that day confirmed it was the body of the little girl.

