Former UNCW star Devontae Cacok waived by Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA (WWAY)–Former UNCW star basketball player Devontae Cacok found out on Monday he was being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of the regular season.

Cacok was a bright spot for the Lakers in the preseason. The big man averaged 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in LA’s six preseason games. Cacok originally signed with the Lakers on Exhibit 10 deal back in late June after the NBA draft.

Cacok now has two option going forward. He can either find another NBA team to sign a deal with or return to the South Bay Lakers to play in the G-League. The 2020 G-League season gets underway on November 2nd.