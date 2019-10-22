Haunted car wash provides clean, but creepy Halloween fun

The Rainforest Car Wash offers a thrilling experience just in time for Halloween.

The car wash turned into a spooky experience. Employees dressed up as creepy clowns sneak up on cars inside to wipe the soap away and reveal a haunting sight.

While drivers wait in the long lines to get into the scary car wash, characters prowl the queue to spook customers.

The frightening wash costs drivers about $20.

It appears to be part of a nationwide trend as businesses in Texas and Alabama have a similar setup.