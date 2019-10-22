Hoggard volleyball downs New Hanover to advance to MEC title game

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The Hoggard High School volleyball team overcame a marathon set two loss on Tuesday night to defeat New Hanover and advance to the Mideastern Conference championship game, (25-21, 30-32, 25-15, 25-15).

It was a career night offensively for Viking junior Martin-Maine Wrangell. She finished with 21 kills on 45 attempts in the win. Megan Tamisiea led the way in the loss for the Vikings with eight kills before she would be removed from the game with an injury.

Hoggard will now take on Ashley in the MEC Championship game on Wednesday night. The Vikings and Screaming Eagles split their two match ups this season. The title game will start at 7:00 p.m. after New Hanover and Topsail play for the league top 3A spot in the playoffs.