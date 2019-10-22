‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ will air twice on ABC in October

(WWAY) — A Charlie Brown Halloween classic will be airing twice on ABC during October.

The Charles M. Schulz classic animated celebrates Halloween with Linus hoping that, finally, he will be visited by the Great Pumpkin, while Charlie Brown is invited to a Halloween party.

On Sunday, October 27, the full-length one hour special will air from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The half-hour version will air on Tuesday, October 22 from 8:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Other fall programs include a ‘Halloween Night’ on Dancing with the Stars, a Halloween special for Grey’s Anatomy and the 14th Annual Half and Half Halloween Costume Pageant on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

