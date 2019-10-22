Landfall Tradition Golf Tournament raises money for scholarships and golf programs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Some of the best college golfers will be coming to the Cape Fear this week for the Landfall Tradition Golf Tournament.

The Tradition which is known as one of the top women’s tournaments in college golf has raised over a quarter of a million dollars for scholarships and golf programs.

According to the organization’s website, the tournament has hosted more than 1,200 players from 57 different universities during its 18-year history.

The 2019 participating schools include UNCW, Alabama, Central Florida, Florida State, Furman, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, UNC, NC State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

The College/Am Tournament will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Foursomes will play a round of golf with a team member from one of the participating schools. The Collegiate Tournament gets underway Friday and continues through Sunday.

You can find more details at www.landfalltradition.com.