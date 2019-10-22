Law enforcement warns of fentanyl disguised as cannabis

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KUTV) — A dangerous and deadly drug is popping up disguised to look like marijuana.

KUTV obtained an internal law enforcement bulletin describing the trend. The bulletin warned law enforcement agencies across the country to be aware of the potential dangers.

“I think a lot of death could come from this, I think — a lot of people stepping into the realm of overdose unexpectedly,” recovering addict Chris Ruflin said of the photos.

The bulletin states the substance tested positive for fentanyl, heroin, Tramadol, and traces of meth.

“I think a lot of teenagers, I think a lot of the younger generation, is going to end up getting ahold of that,” Ruflin said.

These fakes have been seen in Ohio and Canada so far. KUTV reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies in Utah, who all said they have not seen this product on the streets yet.

