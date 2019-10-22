Multiple great white sharks ‘ping’ off Carolinas

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Multiple great white sharks have pinged off the coast of the Carolinas in less than two weeks, according to OCEARCH.

OCEARCH is a non-profit that tracks sharks.

White sharks Unama’ki, Ironbound, Teazer, and Sydney are currently swimming near the North Carolina and South Carolina coasts. Three are male and one is a female, topping more than 15 feet long.

As of Tuesday morning, white shark Ironbound was located close to Cape Hatteras.

“Right now only white sharks Helena and Unama’ki have pings farther south than him, but others aren’t far behind,” OCEARCH wrote on social media.

Unama’ki was tagged in September off the coast of Nova Scotia in Canada. On Oct. 9, it was located near the near Currituck County. The most recent ping was on Oct. 13 and she was swimming near the Charleston, SC coast.

Helena, weighing more than 1,300 pounds, is now the first white shark OCEARCH has tracked into the Gulf of Mexico in October.

