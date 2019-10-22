NC high school seniors go viral after befriending lonely freshman

REIDSVILLE, NC (WGHP) — Bullying can be a problem in schools, but two Reidsville High School students are doing what they can to meet the problem head-on.

Demontez Canada and Tyvon Smoot heard about a freshman student whose sister had tweeted that he was feeling bad because he had been picked on and was eating lunch at the high school alone.

So the two upperclassmen wanted to turn a negative into a positive.

“We both decided to meet him the next day and go have lunch with him. He said he didn’t have any friends. So when we did that, he said we were heroes,” Canada said.

Smoot added, “He was excited because he didn’t have nobody to eat lunch with so we ate lunch with him on that same exact day.”

